Canaccord Genuity Increases K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$8.75

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.75 to C$8.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.70 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.20.

The stock has a market cap of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.58. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$5.73.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$37.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$485,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,520.80.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

