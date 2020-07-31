Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 12,162 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 56,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 97,983 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $203.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.