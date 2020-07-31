Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 6,660 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

