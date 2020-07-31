Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Paycom Software by 101.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 265.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.24.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $362,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total transaction of $256,059.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $286.53 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 85.28, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.