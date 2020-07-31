Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after acquiring an additional 835,865 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408,973 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4,539.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,845,000 after buying an additional 284,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $61,266,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $275.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.76 and its 200 day moving average is $244.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $280.76.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.38.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

