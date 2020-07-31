Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $698,000 Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.8% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,959,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after buying an additional 252,816 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 30.8% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $22,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

