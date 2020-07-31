Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $718,000 Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.76.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $481,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,985 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $232.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $243.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

