Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,425 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $142,640,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.