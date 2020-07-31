Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $750,000 Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 64,879 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 726.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 333.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CXO. Mizuho cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.96.

NYSE:CXO opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.84. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

