Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $862,000 Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,012,000 after buying an additional 2,285,388 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after buying an additional 478,019 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.9% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,002,000 after buying an additional 117,440 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.0% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,490,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,949,000 after buying an additional 57,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,273,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,947,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,715,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

