Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $114,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,337,000 after purchasing an additional 957,767 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 68.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after purchasing an additional 318,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,800,000 after purchasing an additional 228,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.