Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $685,000 in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,614,000 after purchasing an additional 262,205 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,633 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,350,000 after acquiring an additional 544,186 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,110,000 after acquiring an additional 581,951 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CTLT opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

