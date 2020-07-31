Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $739,000 in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.09% of TPI Composites as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 406,794 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 768,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 134,980 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 93,458 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

In other TPI Composites news, President William E. Siwek purchased 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,607.50. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $887,377.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751 and sold 125,000 shares worth $2,680,500. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. TPI Composites Inc has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $905.12 million, a P/E ratio of -236.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

