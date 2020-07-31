Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $783,000 in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $37,632,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W opened at $255.92 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $256.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on W. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total value of $57,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,579.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 12,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $2,201,312.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,736,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,881 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

