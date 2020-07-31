Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Trip.com Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farley Capital L.P. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $27.46 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Nomura raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.98.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

