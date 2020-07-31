Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Cryolife worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cryolife by 67.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 133.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 61.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,947,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Cryolife from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE:CRY opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.90. Cryolife Inc has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $720.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $39,227.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

