Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 5.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,011,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,697,000 after buying an additional 103,463 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.