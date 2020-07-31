Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

HCM opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $29.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

