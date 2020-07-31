Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 1,857 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FOX by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.56. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 49,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $1,401,783.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,535.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 101,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,019.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FOX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

