Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases New Stake in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.22% of Loop Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Loop Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Loop Industries by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 641,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Loop Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

LOOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $413.97 million, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 20.53 and a quick ratio of 20.53. Loop Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

