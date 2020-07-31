Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 10,118 Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,521,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,296,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after buying an additional 407,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,183 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,825,000 after acquiring an additional 226,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,350,000 after acquiring an additional 957,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.44.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

