Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,645 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

NLY opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

