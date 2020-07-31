Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 816.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 431.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

NYSE:TFX opened at $385.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.75 and a 200-day moving average of $350.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $405.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $77,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

