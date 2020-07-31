Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 10,157 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD opened at $83.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.77. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

