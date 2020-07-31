Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,093 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,600,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,449,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $192,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $225.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.25. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

