Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 215,682 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,682 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 115.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 82.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 615,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

