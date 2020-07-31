Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 26,405 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 26,405 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,173,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,354,000 after acquiring an additional 420,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,449 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $139,421,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $39.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

