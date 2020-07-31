Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 4,849 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 335,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

NYSE GPC opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.