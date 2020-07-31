Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 509,421 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 509,421 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 495,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.27, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.