Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 63,045 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,045 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ITUB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

