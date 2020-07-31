Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $733,000 Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after buying an additional 2,328,439 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 287,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 70,140 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 185,006.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,025,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after buying an additional 1,024,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 144.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.41.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $367,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,990,621 shares of company stock valued at $767,986,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.40, a P/E/G ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.37. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

