Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $64.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

