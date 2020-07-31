Cathay General Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of CATY opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 68,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 47,081 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.