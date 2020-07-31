Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 223.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 118.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,059.20.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,148.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,078.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $898.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.46, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,187.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total value of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,881. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

