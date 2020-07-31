Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Position Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.19% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,341,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,161,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 269,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 234,007 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $86.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.