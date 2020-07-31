Clean Yield Group Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clean Yield Group cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,036 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

