Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

CLFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

CLFD opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.09. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Clearfield by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Clearfield by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Clearfield by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

