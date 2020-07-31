CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CCNE opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $257.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.03.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. CNB Financial had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter F. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,097.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,024 shares of company stock valued at $44,756. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

