Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cohu in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $819.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cohu has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $68,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 387,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.