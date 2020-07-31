Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Columbus Energy Resources PLC (LON:CERP) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), 1,677,709 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,710,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Separately, VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Columbus Energy Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Columbus Energy Resources Company Profile (LON:CERP)

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.