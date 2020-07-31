Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given “Buy” Rating at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMCSA. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.