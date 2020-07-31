CommVault Systems (CVLT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2020 – CommVault Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2020 – CommVault Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – CommVault Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – CommVault Systems was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – CommVault Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – CommVault Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

7/9/2020 – CommVault Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2020 – CommVault Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2020 – CommVault Systems is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – CommVault Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

CVLT stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 620.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

