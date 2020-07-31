Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ELP opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $938.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4,455.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 851,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 1,615.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 484,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 242,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,953,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

