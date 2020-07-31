Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSOD. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Shares of CSOD opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -148.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $297,725.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,173.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $44,581.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $606,899. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

