Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International (NYSE:AIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Albany International stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.55. Albany International has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $92.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Albany International by 690.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Albany International by 211.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Albany International by 41.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

