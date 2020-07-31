CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,152 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.55. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

