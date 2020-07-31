Creative Planning Acquires 2,490 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Solar were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,793,000 after acquiring an additional 816,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Solar by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after acquiring an additional 385,625 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Solar by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $178,586,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $9,451,000. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.05 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra downgraded First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $139,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $379,219.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,802.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,458 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

