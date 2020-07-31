Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Comerica were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after buying an additional 1,316,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 171.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,244 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 461.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,546,000 after acquiring an additional 749,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,312,000 after acquiring an additional 641,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra downgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Shares of CMA opened at $38.25 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

