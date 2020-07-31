Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Thor Industries by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,536,000 after buying an additional 2,065,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,788,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3,167.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 576,224 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 725.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 304,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $9,570,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THO. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

THO stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

