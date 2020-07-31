Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 365.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NYSE:MFC opened at $13.69 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

